South Oak Cliff football team honored at state capitol

The Golden Bears of South Oak Cliff were up early on Tuesday to get a big recognition for their accomplishments.

The team won its second-straight football championship in Class 5-A, Division 2 in December.

They boarded buses early this morning to head down to Austin.

READ MORE: South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title

They were recognized by the state legislature for their achievements.

"It is a great honor for the Dallas Independent School District. We have some great young men that persevered and overcame a lot of things," said quarterbacks coach Herman Johnson.

"It's just sending a message to the community that with hard work and dedication you can get anything done, because not a lot of people thought we could do this in an inner city school, but we've done it twice in a row," said William Little, the quarterback for the Golden Bears.

Players who are returning in the fall say they are already thinking about a three-peat next school year.