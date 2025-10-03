South Oak Cliff's new starting linebacker fights hardest battles off field

The Brief South Oak Cliff sophomore Cody Smith became a starting linebacker after a teammate's injury. The 16-year-old is the primary caretaker for his grandmother after losing both of his parents. Despite his responsibilities, he is excelling on the field and hopes to play college football.



With his high school football career moving faster than he anticipated, South Oak Cliff High School's newest starter is a sophomore with a lot more on his plate than executing plays on the field.

Meet Cody Smith

An opportunity presented itself early this season for Cody Smith.

During the first football game of the year, South Oak Cliff's starting, first team all-area linebacker went down with an injury. The next man in line was Cody, who went on to have incredible showings against some of the top schools in Texas.

In addition to being a student athlete, Cody also takes care of his grandmother, who is his number one fan.

At 16 years old, Cody knows when his number is called, it's time to step up. At age 9, Cody lost his mom to cancer. A few years later, in 2022, his dad died suddenly from heart issues.

Cody and his older brother went to live with their grandmother. But when his brother went off to college, Cody realized at a young age the responsibilities from being a caretaker to cooking dinner in their apartment fell on him.

'The moment was never too big for him'

What they're saying:

"If I don’t have something, I gotta do it. No one else will really do it for me," Cody said.

With a resilient mindset, the sophomore linebacker took to the field. But Cody's shot came quicker than maybe he thought.

Lineback coach and co-defensive coordinator Domenic Spencer says Cody exceeded expectations.

"He was stepping into some big shoes to fill. The thing I can say about Cody is the moment was never too big for him," said Spencer.

And now the position at SOC's premiere program is his.

"Juggling football, going home, helping grandma around the house. It shows how mature he is as a person and as a young man," Spencer said.

"If you put your mind to whatever you want to do, it's nothing that really can stop you," Cody said.

A lesson Cody's father taught him, and now part of a legacy Cody wants to leave behind on his own path.

"Take the opportunity. Don’t let it slip away," Cody said.

What's next:

Cody's long-term goal is to play college football. He has new favorites.

His short-term goal is to win a championship at South Oak Cliff.