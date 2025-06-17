South Dallas shooting: Juvenile suspect charged with murder in Easter morning shooting
DALLAS - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection to a South Dallas shooting that killed an 18-year-old on Easter morning.
Malcolm X Boulevard shooting
What we know:
Dallas police were called to the shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 20.
Kamron Taque, 18, was killed, and another person was injured. That victim was later released from the hospital.
Dallas police arrested the suspect in the shooting on Monday, June 16.
He was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with murder.
What we don't know:
The suspect's name and age will not be released.
