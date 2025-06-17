article

The Brief A juvenile suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the Easter morning shooting death of 18-year-old Kamron Taque in South Dallas. Taque was killed and another person injured in the April 20 shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard. The suspect was arrested Monday, but their name and age will not be released.



Malcolm X Boulevard shooting

What we know:

Dallas police were called to the shooting on South Malcolm X Boulevard shortly after 3:30 a.m. on April 20.

Kamron Taque, 18, was killed, and another person was injured. That victim was later released from the hospital.

Dallas police arrested the suspect in the shooting on Monday, June 16.

He was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with murder.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name and age will not be released.