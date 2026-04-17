Dallas shooting: 1 dead, suspect at large after early morning altercation in South Dallas

Image 1 of 3 ▼ South Dallas shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting in South Dallas after a victim was found shot in the street in the 1800 block of Park Row Avenue early Friday morning. Investigators believe the shooting followed an altercation between the victim and a suspect who was known to them. The victim died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital, and the suspect remains at large.



A person was shot and killed in South Dallas early Friday following an altercation with an acquaintance, according to Dallas police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1800 block of Park Row Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Police found a victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting followed a dispute between the victim and a suspect known to them. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large.

What we don't know:

The relationship between the victim and the suspect remains unclear. Authorities have not released the victim's name or age pending notification of next of kin and formal identification by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.