Dallas PD sergeant dies nearly two weeks after Forney plane crash

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The Brief A Dallas police sergeant injured in a recent plane crash has died. Sgt. Joshua Boykin was among three off-duty officers aboard the aircraft. Investigators say an engine failure led to the crash in Forney.



One of the three Dallas Police Department officers injured in a May 16 plane crash in Forney has died in the hospital, the department announced Friday.

Sgt. Boykin dies

The latest:

Joshua Boykin died Friday as a result of the plane crash that happened nearly two weeks ago, the department announced on Facebook.

Why you should care:

"Sergeant Boykin faithfully served the people of Dallas with honor, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to public service," the statement reads in part. "Throughout his career, he earned the respect of colleagues and the community through dedicated service and leadership."

Joshua Boykin

Dallas PD officers in plane crash

The backstory:

Boykin was the most gravely injured of the three officers who were on the plane when it crashed. Officials described the incident as an "emergency landing gone wrong."

A crash report from the Federal Aviation Administration indicates one of the off-duty officers was piloting the single-engine Bellanca Downer 14-19-3 when an engine failure occurred. The aircraft crash-landed in a field in Forney, east of Dallas, and then flipped over.

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The crash happened shortly after midnight Saturday in the area of Sage Hill Parkway and Helms Trail in Forney. Forney police and fire personnel responded to the scene.

Three people were aboard the single-engine plane when it made an emergency landing in a field. According to the Dallas Police Department, all three were off-duty officers with the force.

Two were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and a third was treated and released at the scene, a city of Forney spokesperson said.