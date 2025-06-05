7 injured, 2 in critical condition after South Dallas shooting

article

The Brief Seven people were hospitalized after a shooting in a South Dallas neighborhood on Thursday night. Two of the victims are in critical condition, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police did not release information on the victims' identities or any arrests, as the investigation is ongoing.



South Dallas Shooting

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Lenway Street around 8 p.m. on Friday, they said.

Upon arrival, police say seven victims were found with gunshot wounds at the scene.

They say unknown suspects shot at multiple people.

Seven victims were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Dallas PD says two are in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Dallas PD did not comment on arrests or suspect identification.

No motive or relationship between suspects and victims has been mentioned by police.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.