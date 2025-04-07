South Dallas murder suspect turns himself in, carrying alleged murder weapon

article

The Brief A South Dallas murder suspect ran from the scene of the crime with the weapon, then turned himself in, according to court documents. The suspect admitted his involvement in the fatal shooting after turning himself in, documents show. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.



Dallas County Court documents reveal information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing another man on Friday evening in South Dallas.

Fatal South Dallas Shooting

The backstory:

Police say officers were called Friday evening to the 200 block of Stoneport Dr. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Tyrle Brown had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

The Investigation

Dig deeper:

The arrest affidavit for the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Robert Lockridge, shows that Lockridge and Brown were arguing when it turned into a physical altercation. The affidavit says Lockridge started assaulting and choking Brown.

During the fight, a 9mm pistol fell out of Brown's bag. Police reports say Lockridge grabbed the pistol and shot Brown one time while he was on the ground.

There were two witnesses to the crime, according to the court document; an adult and a juvenile. They told police they tried to break up the fight, but backed away when Lockridge fired the gun at Brown.

The witnesses told police they saw Lockridge standing over Brown when Lockridge shot Brown several more times.

The two witnesses ran from the area and flagged down another person for help.

The court document says Lockridge ran from the scene, but then turned himself in to the Dallas Police Southeast Substation. He still had the 9mm gun with him.

Brown was found dead at the scene and 9mm shell casings were found inside the apartment, the document shows.

Lockridge was taken to the police headquarters for questioning.

Police say he admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting.

Lockridge is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.