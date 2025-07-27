Expand / Collapse search

South Dallas homicide investigation leads to arrest

Published  July 27, 2025 9:07pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A person was found dead in South Dallas early Sunday morning on Military Parkway.
    • Police arrested 43-year-old Rafael Baez Yanez, who is charged with murder in connection with the death.
    • The victim's identity is currently unknown and will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for service in South Dallas at the 6200 block of Military Parkway around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they located an unresponsive victim at the location. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.

The suspect, 43-year-old Rafael Baez Yanez, was arrested in connection with this offense. He is charged with murder.

What's next:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in identifying the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective K. Castoral, #10870, at 214-671-3666 or at kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.

