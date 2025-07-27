South Dallas homicide investigation leads to arrest
DALLAS - Dallas police responded to a call for service in South Dallas at the 6200 block of Military Parkway around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.
What we know:
The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they located an unresponsive victim at the location.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.
The suspect, 43-year-old Rafael Baez Yanez, was arrested in connection with this offense. He is charged with murder.
What's next:
The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in identifying the victim.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective K. Castoral, #10870, at 214-671-3666 or at kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Dallas Police Department.