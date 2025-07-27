South Dallas homicide investigation leads to arrest

article

The Brief A person was found dead in South Dallas early Sunday morning on Military Parkway. Police arrested 43-year-old Rafael Baez Yanez, who is charged with murder in connection with the death. The victim's identity is currently unknown and will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.



Dallas police responded to a call for service in South Dallas at the 6200 block of Military Parkway around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27.

What we know:

The preliminary investigation determined that when officers arrived, they located an unresponsive victim at the location.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and the victim died.

The suspect, 43-year-old Rafael Baez Yanez, was arrested in connection with this offense. He is charged with murder.

What's next:

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will assist in identifying the victim.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective K. Castoral, #10870, at 214-671-3666 or at kenneth.castoral@dallaspolice.gov.