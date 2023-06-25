Latest fatal shooting in Dallas happens just before police to talk about stopping summer gun violence

A fatal shooting in South Dallas Saturday night has those in the area thinking twice before going to one of their favorite spots.

The area where the murder happened is a popular splash pad.

On a hot Sunday afternoon, families were enjoying the splash pad at the park next to the Larry Johnson Recreation Center.

Sonia Cabalero and her family brought lunch to the park.

"I just like to be sitting down and watching my kids having fun," she said.

Cabalero said they used to live in the neighborhood, and the park is one of their favorite places.

"I would feel safe and I would bring my kids here. I wouldn’t feel anything bad. It was a good experience living over here," she said.

Cabalero is now thinking twice after learning the park is at the center of a homicide investigation.

Dallas police said there was a large party at the park. Officers were called just before 10:45 p.m. after there was an argument between two men.

Investigators said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim died from his injuries.

"It’s really sad. It’s really sad because you never know what could happen," Cabalero said.

Saturday’s death was latest gun violence death in Dallas.

Nationwide, according to the CDC, there were more gun violence deaths in 2021 than ever before. 2021 is the latest year for which there is complete CDC data.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has made it a priority to reduce violent crime.

He will be part of a news conference with members of federal law enforcement Monday at 10 a.m. to discuss ongoing efforts to curb summer gun violence.

Cabalero just wants to keep her family safe.

"I don’t think, from now on, I’m going to be feeling safe to be at the park with my kids," she said.

Police do not have a suspect in this latest shooting death.