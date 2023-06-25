Police investigating fatal shooting at large gathering in South Dallas

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who killed a man late Saturday night.

Dozens of people attended a party at the Larry Johnson Recreation Center in South Dallas.

Police said two men got into a fight outside just before 10:45 p.m.

One of them pulled a gun and opened fire.

The other man was hit by the gunfire and died.

The shooter ran away. Police are working to identify him.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas French at 214-671-3650 or travis.french@dallaspolice.gov.