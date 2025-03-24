South Dallas drug bust: 2 arrested, drugs and guns seized
DALLAS - Dallas police officers involved in an investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics executed a search warrant in South Dallas on March 20. Police officials say they seized guns, drugs and other evidence of drug dealing.
Search warrant executed
What we know:
The warrant was served at a house in the 3000 block of Marburg Street.
Investigators say they found 11.3 pounds of marijuana, 133.7 grams of THC wax, 5.4 grams of Oxycodone tablets, 12,471.3 grams of Promethazine and 1,019.2 grams of THC edibles.
They also say they found multiple guns, cash, and other items related to the manufacturing and selling of illegal narcotics.
(Source: Dallas County Jail)
2 suspects arrested
Marcus Davis, 23, and Jaylen Johnson, 18, were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree felonies for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, as well as a third-degree felony for possession of marijuana.
Davis was also arrested on unrelated warrants that included a probation violation of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail with a total bond of $206,500, according to jail records.
Johnson bonded out of jail on March 21.
Dig deeper:
The Dallas Police Place Network Investigations (PNI) Task Force, Gang Unit, SWAT, K9, Dallas Drones, and patrol all assisted in this case.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department blog for March 24, 2025.