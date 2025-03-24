South Dallas drug bust: 2 arrested, drugs and guns seized

article

The Brief A DPD investigation ended with two arrested and guns, drugs and cash seized. Police arrested Marcus Davis and Jaylen Johnson during the warrant execution. They face first and second degree felonies for manufacturing/delivering a controlled substance.



Dallas police officers involved in an investigation into the manufacturing and distribution of illegal narcotics executed a search warrant in South Dallas on March 20. Police officials say they seized guns, drugs and other evidence of drug dealing.

Search warrant executed

What we know:

The warrant was served at a house in the 3000 block of Marburg Street.

Investigators say they found 11.3 pounds of marijuana, 133.7 grams of THC wax, 5.4 grams of Oxycodone tablets, 12,471.3 grams of Promethazine and 1,019.2 grams of THC edibles.

They also say they found multiple guns, cash, and other items related to the manufacturing and selling of illegal narcotics.

(Source: Dallas County Jail)

2 suspects arrested

Marcus Davis, 23, and Jaylen Johnson, 18, were arrested and charged with first- and second-degree felonies for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, as well as a third-degree felony for possession of marijuana.

Davis was also arrested on unrelated warrants that included a probation violation of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Dallas County Jail with a total bond of $206,500, according to jail records.

Johnson bonded out of jail on March 21.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Police Place Network Investigations (PNI) Task Force, Gang Unit, SWAT, K9, Dallas Drones, and patrol all assisted in this case.