Sonic Drive-In unveils newest drink, merchandise just in time for summer

Sonic Drive-Ins has unveiled the latest addition to its drink menu just in time for the summer.

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float features a blend of real strawberries, sweet shortcake flavoring and swirled together into Sonic’s signature slush.

This delectable concoction is then topped off with a snowball of real ice cream and sugar snow crystals "to provide a unique texture and satisfying crunch," according to a Sonic news release.

"So many guests remember the feeling of enjoying a strawberry shortcake in the summertime, and our new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is reminiscent of that, but with an innovative twist," said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. "The swirl of real strawberries with the icy shortcake Slush provides a delicious respite from the summer heat, while the ice cream topped with snow crystals provides a creamy and crunchy contrast for an unexpectedly fun eating experience. This Snowball Slush Float is the perfect summertime treat to sip on while road tripping, heading to the beach or barbecuing with family."

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float will be available on Sonic’s app beginning Monday and customers can order the drink at Sonic Drive-Ins beginning May 29 through June 30, or while supplies last.

Sonic also announced it will be debuting a new Summertime Merch collection which will drop June 1, equipped with all the summer essentials.

Summertime Merch from Sonic. (Sonic Drive-Ins)

The collection includes a pool float in the shape of Sonic’s iconic Cherry Limeade, a cabana decorated with a flamingo drinking from a Sonic cup, cherry-red sunglasses, a T-shirt, a beach towel, and a cooler and tumbler.

The merchandise will be available on Sonic’s Swag Shop website.

All of the money made from merchandise sales will be donated to the Sonic Foundation "to help spark brighter futures for America’s youth through partnerships with local youth-serving nonprofits."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.