Somervell County deputy investigator killed in crash

article

A member of the sheriff’s office in Somervell County, southwest of Fort Worth, was killed in a crash while on duty.

Investigators said Stephen Gibson was driving on State Highway 144 just outside of Glen Rose on Wednesday.

A pickup truck reportedly headed in the opposite direction lost control and struck Gibson’s vehicle.

The other driver’s name has not been released.

Featured article

It’s not clear if, or how badly, that person was hurt. It’s also not clear if they’ll face any criminal charges.

Gibson was a 25-year law enforcement veteran.