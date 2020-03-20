Some North Texans unable to say their final goodbye to loved ones as gatherings limited to 10 people

Funeral homes across the country are now facing a new set of challenges, as new ordinances limit gatherings to 10 people, including funerals and gatherings at cemeteries.

Funeral directors are now having to modify last goodbyes and comply.

It’s not unusual for Golden Gate Funeral Home to have dozens of funerals on a Saturday, but this Saturday will be unusual.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s public health disaster declaration, only 10 people will be allowed to attend.

“With a limit of 10 people per service, so they are including the minister, the musician, and the soloist. So we maybe have five family members present at the service,” CEO of Golden Gate Funeral Home John Beckwith Jr. explained. “And what I’m asking of my employees is to place the deceased inside the church or chapel and to leave.”

It’s difficult for grieving families to decide who can attend.

“I tell them that they have to put their trust in God, you know. We're traveling waters that we've never traveled before,” said Pastor Frederick Terry, with Power Memorial Church of God in Christ.

Golden Gate offers live streaming, so loved ones can watch remotely.

“As well as we can, film the services for them, and they can come back and watch later,” Beckwith added.

Inside Golden Gate, all employees wear gloves, and sanitizer sits in public places.

“We do have the signs on each viewing room, as well as the chapel, limiting ten people,” Beckwith said. “Most people are working with the guidelines. I have received several calls today about graveside services, but now, with this new regulation, it may change.”

Starting Monday, the new regulation at DFW National Cemetery will not allow anyone present at burials.

Laure Land is limiting the number at the graveside to 10.

Lincoln and Carver cemeteries will allow more than 10, with social distancing.

The new coronavirus is impacting how we say our final farewells.

“I never thought we would ever be limited to the amount of people that could attend a service. I would have never seen that and I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Beckwith said.

It’s becoming a challenging moment for families, who are saddened at losing a loved one, mixed with the emotion of having to tell other family members they cannot attend the funeral.