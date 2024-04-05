Solar eclipse while stuck in the classroom? Duncanville High School may not let students out to see eclipse

article

Most North Texas school districts have plans for the eclipse, but in one district, it's unclear if all students will even get to see the eclipse.

Earlier this week, educators at Duncanville High School were instructed to come up with indoor plans for the eclipse, like craft projects or a livestream.

That policy has since changed, but the district dodged questions about whether it's prepared for every student to properly see the eclipse.

Schools across North Texas have plans in place for how their students will view the solar eclipse.

Some schools are treating it as a holiday and closing.

At Duncanville High School, it’s unclear if students will even be allowed outside.

For many, Monday’s solar eclipse will be a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"I’m excited. Actually, it’ll be my first time seeing it," said Laronda Wallace, who has two sons at Duncanville High School.

That’s why Wallace is surprised to find out the high school might not let students outside to experience the eclipse.

"That’s science. So, yeah, let them enjoy the moment," she said.

Friday morning, a FOX 4 viewer forwarded us an email from Duncanville High School Principal Bryan Byrd that was sent to school leaders Wednesday evening.

The email reads, in part: "to prioritize the safety of our students, we will not allow them to venture outside during the eclipse. Instead, we encourage you to plan indoor classroom activities or live stream the event to engage students safely."

"It’s not the same. It’s not the same," Wallace said.

That’s unusual in North Texas, which is in the path of totality for Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Dallas ISD is providing all students with essential glasses, while Ennis ISD and some rural districts are closed for the eclipse.

"It seems like the whole world is doing it, so why not?" Wallace said.

Duncanville ISD told FOX 4 that each school plans its own eclipse experience.

If a school chooses to participate, students must have proper glasses or a viewer, and supervision, like a field trip.

The district, however, will not say if there’s a shortage of eclipse glasses or a shortage of staff to supervise the 4,500 students at Duncanville High School.

For now, parents hope their kids get to check out the eclipse outside instead of only learning about it in the classroom.

"Experience, and that’s better than word of mouth," Wallace said.

One teacher said there’s been outrage amongst staff, and because of that, the school might change course and allow students and staff outside, but the district will not confirm or deny that claim.