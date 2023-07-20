Greenville high school students win Solar Car Challenge

A high school team from North Texas won a national championship in the Solar Car Challenge.

FOX 4 introduced you to the Iron Lions, from Greenville, last week as the team and competitors were set to drive their solar-powered vehicles from Texas Motor Speedway to Southern California.

Related article

They completed 432.2 miles over three days.

It's the teams seventh national title and first in the advanced division.

They plan to celebrate at Greenville High School Friday.

The competition ended early, reportedly due to a COVID-19 outbreak.