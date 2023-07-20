Expand / Collapse search

Greenville high school students win Solar Car Challenge

Greenville
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Students' cars inspected for road race

The cars from all 20 teams in the 2023 Solar Car Challenge are going through inspection to ensure they are safe for the drive from Texas to California.

GREENVILLE, Texas - A high school team from North Texas won a national championship in the Solar Car Challenge.

FOX 4 introduced you to the Iron Lions, from Greenville, last week as the team and competitors were set to drive their solar-powered vehicles from Texas Motor Speedway to Southern California. 

They completed 432.2 miles over three days.

It's the teams seventh national title and first in the advanced division.

They plan to celebrate at Greenville High School Friday.

The competition ended early, reportedly due to a COVID-19 outbreak.