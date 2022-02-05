Expand / Collapse search

Snow, icy road conditions disappearing with higher temperatures in North Texas

Winter Weather
February 5th Midday Forecast

North Texas will get above freezing Saturday, with a sunny day ahead.

DALLAS - The icy road conditions are continuing to clear out across North Texas as temperatures remain above freezing and the sun is out Saturday.

Things started to thaw out in the afternoon, as temperatures got into the 40s.

Area roads are improving with the temperatures above freezing, and will continue to get better Sunday.

