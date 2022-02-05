Snow, icy road conditions disappearing with higher temperatures in North Texas
DALLAS - The icy road conditions are continuing to clear out across North Texas as temperatures remain above freezing and the sun is out Saturday.
Things started to thaw out in the afternoon, as temperatures got into the 40s.
Area roads are improving with the temperatures above freezing, and will continue to get better Sunday.
