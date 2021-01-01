Snow falls on New Year's Eve in areas west of Fort Worth

article

Areas far west of Dallas-Fort Worth were blanketed in snow on New Year’s Eve.

FOX 4’s Dan Godwin visited Weatherford Friday morning where there was still some of the white stuff on the ground and covering some vehicles.

Children in Granbury were excited to see it. Viewer Emily Baker shared video of snow flurries and another viewer Tiffany Nicole shared a picture of her son bundled up getting his first look at snow.

Even though snow is a rare event in Texas, people who were lucky enough to get some knew exactly what to do – build a snowman. Many viewers shared pictures of their creative handiwork.

Photo by SoVaza Ma in Weatherford

Most of the snowmen were small since there wasn’t much of the raw material to work with. Meteorologist Kylie Capps said less than an inch fell in places like Bridgeport and Granbury while an estimated 1-3 inches fell around Stephenville, Mineral Wells and Graham.

And while the temperatures dropped below freezing in the western counties, the roads stayed wet and not icy for most of the metroplex.

Interstate 20 between the Midland/Odessa area and Abilene was a different story.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews were out clearing the ice and snow, especially on the bridges and overpasses. Traffic was extremely slow going and drivers were urged to avoid the area.