SMU taking extra precautions with COVID-19 protocols at football games

SMU is making changes when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols at football games.

The changes come after students were kicked out of the last home game for breaking the rules.

Earlier this month, in their game against Memphis, fans were seen in the student section without masks and not practicing social distancing.

No. 9 Cincinnati plays the No. 16 Mustangs on Saturday night, and added precautions will be put in place.