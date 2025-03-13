Mesquite plane crash: 1 killed near Mesquite airport

The pilot of a small plane died in a crash on Thursday morning in Mesquite.

What we know:

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna CitationJet crashed around 7:30 a.m. shortly after taking off from the Mesquite Metro Airport.

The Mesquite Fire Department confirmed the plane burst into flames in a wooded area near Lawson and Clay Mathis roads.

Video and images shared by FOX 4 viewers showed a plume of black smoke.

Firefighters are still working to put out spot fires.

The pilot, who was the only person on board, did not survive.

No one else was hurt.

What they're saying:

Maria Yepez saw the smoke and smelled fumes while dropping her children off for school.

"It was not like a regular smell like when a house is burning or when you turn on your chimney and stuff, you know. It was a different smell," she said.

What we don't know:

There’s no information yet on the cause of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead an investigation.

The pilot's name has not yet been released.