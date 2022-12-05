Small plane crashes near Cleburne airport

article

At least one person was killed in a plane crash Sunday night in Johnson County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it happened around 10 p.m. just after taking off from the Cleburne Regional Airport.

The plane that crashed was a single-engine Cessna C205.

It’s not clear how many people were on board or where the plane was headed.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused the crash.