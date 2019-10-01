Slow-moving weather system prompts flood watch from Mexico to Michigan

A weather system that stretches from Mexico to Michigan is prompting flood watches across the center of the U.S.

“A slow moving weather system will continue to bring the threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding from the Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes region into Wednesday,” the NWS tweeted.

A flood warning continues for the Illinois River, Fox River and Pecatonica River, according to an NWS advisory on Tuesday.

FILE: A house sits on flooded waters on highway 124 on September 20, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

“Safety message...If you encounter a flooded roadway...turn around and find an alternate route,“ the NWS said.

Advertisement

Substantial rainfall will impact southern Wisconsin through Wednesday, WISN-TV reported. A flash flood watch also remains in effect through Wednesday morning.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.