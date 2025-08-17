Sleepy suspect busted with meth, gun, and stolen cards

The Brief A man was found asleep in an illegally parked vehicle with a methamphetamine pipe in his lap. Police discovered a pistol and 18 stolen identity documents, including credit cards and checks. The suspect, Matthew Smith, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to fraud and firearm possession.



Lake Worth Police Department night-shift officers found a man asleep in an illegally parked vehicle upon searching the vehicle and finding illegal documents that do not belong to the suspect.

What we know:

Officers found 42-year-old Matthew Smith asleep in a vehicle illegally parked in a handicap space. As the officers approached the vehicles, in plain view, officers observed a methamphetamine pipe in Smith’s lap.

Smith was detained, and a search of the vehicle revealed a small pistol and 18 pieces of identifying information that included credit cards, debit cards, and checks, none of which belonged to him.

What's next:

Lake Worth Police say officers contacted several of the rightful owners and confirmed the documents had been stolen during recent vehicle burglaries.

Smith was arrested and charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Both of these charges are felonies.