Slain Fort Worth 77-year-old was not 18-year-old man's intended target, family says

The daughter of a 77-year-old woman murdered in her apartment last week says detectives told her that her mom was not the intended Target.

Thursday, Fort Worth police arrested 18-year-old Aaron Wooden for the shooting death of Ora Griffin. Police still have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

While Winnette Griffin is happy police caught the person they say killed her mom, she says closure may never happen.

"Healing from this, I don’t ever see that happening. Ever," she said.

Fort Worth police say Ora was shot and killed inside her apartment on Carol Oaks Lane last Friday morning. This week, police arrested and charged Wooden with her murder.

"I am happy that we have someone and we will have justice for the reason of her passing, but not justice for her life, for who she was, for what she gave, no," Winnette said.

Winnette says the family has no connection to Wooden. From the beginning, she told detectives she believed her mom was wrongfully targeted.

Featured article

"You’re talking about my mom and who she was. Being targeted is not something she would be," she said.

Fort Worth police said they could not confirm this information since it’s still an active investigation. However, Winnette says detectives told her they believe her mom was not the intended target.

"If you weren’t sure, why would you not be sure? Why do you feel it’s ok to take anyone’s life?" she said.

But police have not said anything about who they believe Wooden was after and how they tracked him down and linked him to the murder.

Some of the many questions Winnette still wants to be answered.

"He took a good person from the world. She poured into the world. She poured into people," she said.

Family members got together to honor Ora’s 77 years of life.

"I don’t think I’ll ever have closure," Winnette said.

Wooden is charged with murder. He's currently at the Tarrant County jail being held on a $200,000 bond.

FOX 4 asked Fort Worth police if there are any other suspects in the case, but we have not heard back.