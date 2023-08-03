18-year-old charged with murder of 77-year-old Fort Worth woman, records show
FORT WORTH, Texas - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 77-year-old Fort Worth woman last week.
Ora Griffin was shot and killed inside her apartment early Friday morning.
Ora's daughter said her mom was eating breakfast when a barrage of bullets came into her apartment at around 4:40 a.m.
Aaron Charles Wooden, of Burleson, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, according to jail records.
No further information about the circumstances around the shooting have been released at this time.