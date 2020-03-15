Six total presumptive positive coronavirus cases found in Austin-Travis County

More presumptive positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Austin-Travis County. According to a Homeland Security and Emergency Management official, three more presumptive positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed bringing the number of total cases to six.

The announcement comes days after the first three cases were confirmed by Austin City officials. On Friday morning, the city announced two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Austin Public Health's announced the first cases to be confirmed in the area:

One of the cases is the wife of University of Texas President Greg Fenves.

People are urged to follow CDC guidelines and continue to practice proper hygiene practices including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

