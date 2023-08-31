Six Flags Over Texas' log flume is getting a huge upgrade

Six Flags Over Texas is giving one of its oldest rides a huge facelift.

The Arlington theme park opened the world's first log flume back in 1963.

The ride was originally named El Aserradero, which is Spanish for The Sawmill.

(Courtesy: Six Flags Over Texas)

The upgrades will expand the ride to make it 2,500 feet long, making it one of the longest log flumes in the world.

It is also getting a new lift hill and two big drops.

It will be renamed El Rio Lento, or The Slow River.

It is set to reopen in 2024.

The change is part of a more than $500,000 plan to improve Six Flags parks across the U.S.