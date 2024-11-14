Expand / Collapse search

Six Flags announces $1 billion in enhancements at parks across the country

By
Published  November 14, 2024 1:36pm CST
Theme Parks
FOX 4
article

UKRAINE - 2021/08/25: In this photo illustration the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags Theme Parks) logo is seen on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Six Flags has announced it will invest more than a billion dollars into parks across the country over the next two years.

The investments will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, food and drink upgrades and tech enhancements for the company's 42 parks.

Six Flags Over Texas will get a "record-breaking dive coaster," according to a news release from the company.

More details about specific improvements will be released at a later date.

The company recently merged with Cedar Park and moved its headquarters from Arlington to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment," said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in a statement.

Related

Hurricane Harbor announces expansion plans for 2025
article

Hurricane Harbor announces expansion plans for 2025

Thursday morning, the Arlington water park announced the largest investment in park history.

Hurricane Harbor, which is owned by Six Flags, announced plans for the largest investment in park history earlier this year.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from Six Flags and previous FOX 4 reporting.


 