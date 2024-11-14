Six Flags announces $1 billion in enhancements at parks across the country

article

Six Flags has announced it will invest more than a billion dollars into parks across the country over the next two years.

The investments will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, food and drink upgrades and tech enhancements for the company's 42 parks.

Six Flags Over Texas will get a "record-breaking dive coaster," according to a news release from the company.

More details about specific improvements will be released at a later date.

The company recently merged with Cedar Park and moved its headquarters from Arlington to Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The new Six Flags has a unique opportunity to refresh and renew the guest experience, one so compelling that a visit to one of our parks will be viewed as an indispensable choice in family entertainment," said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman in a statement.

Hurricane Harbor, which is owned by Six Flags, announced plans for the largest investment in park history earlier this year.

