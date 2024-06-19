Six Flags headquarters to move out of Arlington following merger

The headquarters of Six Flags is expected to move out of Arlington when its merger with Ohio-based Cedar Fair is complete.

Cedar Fair says the merger is expected to close on July 1.

The company will be called Six Flags, but will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, where many Cedar Fair executives live.

Cedar Fair's President and CEO Richard Zimmerman will keep his role, while Six Flags' CEO and President Selim Bassoul will be the executive chairman of the company's board of directors.

After the merger, the company will operate more than 40 amusement and water parks, including Schlitterbahn.

The companies say the merger will help them compete with companies like Disney.

The merger was announced last November.