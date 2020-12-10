Six finalists named in Fort Worth police chief search

The search for Fort Worth's next police chief is down to six finalists.

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus is retiring after 28 years of service and announced he would step down back in July.

The finalists include two internal candidates and four from outside the department.

The internal candidates are Deputy Chief Neil Noakes and Assistant Chief Julie Swearingin.

The external candidates are: Houston Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge, Austin Assistant Chief Troy Gay, Las Vegas Municipal Police Department Assistant Sheriff Christopher Jones, Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller.

Fort Worth is one of three major North Texas cities looking for a new police chief. Arlington and Dallas are also in the process of searching for new leadership.

