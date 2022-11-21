Singer Leon Bridges hands out meals for Tarrant County Food Bank

GRAMMY award-winning singer and Fort Worth native Leon Bridges gave back to the community at a Tarrant Area Food Bank on Monday by handing out meals.

5,000 meals were given out at the Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield on Monday morning.

The ‘River’ singer was spotted handing out turkeys and other Thanksgiving foods to people in need.

Bridges did not speak to the media during the event.

A number of students from Mansfield ISD also participated in the event.

"Hunger has soared since inflation started to bite earlier in the Spring," said Stephen Raeside, from the Tarrant Area Food Bank. "We went from distributing about 100,000 meals every single week up to a million, which is the same level that we did at the height of the pandemic."

The Tarrant Area Food Bank says it will need support for the Christmas season as well.

The TAFB says any help the community can provide will be greatly appreciated.

If you'd like to volunteer or donate you can go to TAFB.org.

"You can come out here and lots of other distributions and we also need cash donations," said Raeside.