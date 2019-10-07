Simone Biles nails 2 historic moves at world championships that are expected to be named after her

“The Biles” and “The Biles II.”

Two incredible moves are expected to be named after Simone Biles, the 22-year-old gymnastics superstar, after nailing the two new skills during the women’s qualification round Saturday at the FIG World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, according to Team USA.

Biles first performed each one at the U.S. championships in August and made history as the first gymnast to do so in an official competition.

On Saturday, the gymnast ended her first tumbling pass with her high-flying triple-twisting double backflip, also known as the triple-double, according to Team USA. In the final U.S. rotation of the day, Biles dismounted the balance beam with a double-twisting double backflip, also known as a double-double.

The new skills were expected to receive new names — Biles II for the floor move and the Biles for the balance beam landing.

Biles also helped Team USA qualify first for the team finals and qualified individually for the all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise finals in Germany, Team USA said.

Any skill successfully performed for the first time at a major international competition takes on that gymnast’s name, according to Team USA, citing the gymnastics code of points. In the coming weeks, an International Gymnastics Federation committee will determine if Biles performed the skill cleanly enough to assign her name to the moves, Team USA said.

Simone Biles of USA performs on Floor during Women's Qualification on Day 2 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on October 05, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

The Olympic gold medalist already has two skills named for her, a double layout with a half turn on the floor and a roundoff half on, front layout double twist vault, according to Team USA.

It's the last major championships before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

