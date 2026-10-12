Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman last seen in Prosper
PROSPER, Texas - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon in Prosper, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Silver Alert issued
What we know:
Ernestine Houston was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 1100 block of East Frontier Parkway, authorities said.
Houston is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
She is believed to be driving a silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Texas license plate NZS8061, officials said.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding Houston's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Fairview Police Department at 972-547-5350.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Department of Public Safety.