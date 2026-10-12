Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman last seen in Prosper

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The Brief Authorities are searching for 77-year-old Ernestine Houston, last seen Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of East Frontier Parkway. Houston is a Black female, 5'4" and 167 lbs, believed to be driving a silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta (TX plate NZS8061). Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Fairview Police Department at 972-547-5350.



A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 77-year-old woman last seen Sunday afternoon in Prosper, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Silver Alert issued

What we know:

Ernestine Houston was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 1100 block of East Frontier Parkway, authorities said.

Houston is described as a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 167 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

She is believed to be driving a silver 2021 Volkswagen Jetta bearing Texas license plate NZS8061, officials said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Houston's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Fairview Police Department at 972-547-5350.