Anti-ICE, anti-fascist signs popular at North Texas 'No Kings' protests
DALLAS - As the "No Kings Day" protests continue across the nation, crowds of people have gathered in North Texas cities to oppose the current U.S. presidential administration.
Here's a look at some of the signs carried at the protests in North Texas.
Anti-ICE and pro-immigration
One popular genre of signs at rallies were targeted at ICE or in support of immigrants.
‘No Kings’ and anti-fascist
Many more signs leaned further into the "No Kings" branding of the protests, opposing the Trump Administration and authoritarian rule.
Puns, humor and costumes
Many other attenders took a more humorous approach, toting signs with jokes and puns, or otherwise wearing costumes and clothing to make points about their beliefs.
Miscellaneous signs
Many signs were more general protest fare, reflecting support for democracy, less government control, and references to historical government systems.
The Source: Images in this story came from FOX 4 coverage at North Texas "No Kings" protests.