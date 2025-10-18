Anti-ICE, anti-fascist signs popular at North Texas 'No Kings' protests

article

The Brief Crowds gathered in North Texas for "No Kings Day" protests. Many attendees carried signs reflecting their beliefs. FOX 4 compiled pictures of signs seen at Saturday's protests.



As the "No Kings Day" protests continue across the nation, crowds of people have gathered in North Texas cities to oppose the current U.S. presidential administration.

Here's a look at some of the signs carried at the protests in North Texas.

Anti-ICE and pro-immigration

One popular genre of signs at rallies were targeted at ICE or in support of immigrants.

‘No Kings’ and anti-fascist

Many more signs leaned further into the "No Kings" branding of the protests, opposing the Trump Administration and authoritarian rule.

Puns, humor and costumes

Many other attenders took a more humorous approach, toting signs with jokes and puns, or otherwise wearing costumes and clothing to make points about their beliefs.

Miscellaneous signs

Many signs were more general protest fare, reflecting support for democracy, less government control, and references to historical government systems.

