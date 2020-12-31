Sick of 2020? This hotline allows people to scream and hang up

article

After an incredibly difficult and challenging year, many have the urge to let out their frustrations — and sometimes a simple scream is all that is needed to feel better.

A new hotline, Just Scream, allows people to do just that — call, let out a scream and hang up.

RELATED: New Year's Eve: A look at celebrations around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic

The phone number, 1-561-567-8431, is not manned by anyone, so nobody will be answering your call. However, your message will be recorded and uploaded to an online scream playlist.

According to the website, the site is uploaded a few times daily with new recordings, so you can check back after your recording and find your scream.

Advertisement

Chris Gollmar, the creator of this project, is an elementary school teacher, but said he has been an artist and coder since he was a kid."I’ve created a few participatory art projects that invite people to call a phone number and leave a voicemail for others to hear. In each project, the constraint was different," Gollmar wrote on his website. "In September 2020, I decided to create a new piece in this format. It didn’t take long to settle on a theme and a name: Just Scream! I designed and coded this site, launching it just before Election Day in the U.S."

RELATED: It wasn’t all bad: Here are 20 good things that happened in 2020

Gollmar said you may want to call the hotline if you feel unhappy, terrified, frustrated or elated.

"All of these are perfectly good reasons to call and record yourself screaming," Gollmar wrote.

This project will run until January 21, 2021, and after that it will be archived.