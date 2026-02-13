Tarrant County early voting locations and hours

article

Early voting for the March 3 primary election begins on Feb. 17.

In Tarrant County, early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting center in the county.

From Feb. 17 through Feb. 20, early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. On Feb. 21, early voting is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Feb. 22, early voting locations will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Between Feb. 23 and Feb. 27, early voting centers are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Where can I vote early in Tarrant County?

To find an early voting center that's in your area, visit the Tarrant County Early Voting Map. All voting centers and their addresses are listed in the document below.

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

