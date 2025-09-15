Shrimp and grits recipe from the Taste Project

A local pay-what-you-can restaurant has a brand new fall menu.

At Taste, everyone is welcome and everyone is served, regardless of their ability to pay. Customers can either pay what they can afford, pay what they would typically pay, or pay a little extra to pay it forward.

Taste Project Executive Director Jeff Williams joined Good Day to talk about the idea and make delicious shrimp and grits.

Taste Project Shrimp and Grits

Serves 4–5

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided

1 Tbsp green bell pepper, minced

1 Tbsp white onion, minced

1 Tbsp celery, minced

2 Tbsp all-purpose flour

3 ½ tsp Cajun seasoning (see below), divided

1 cup chicken stock

1–2 Tbsp hot sauce

Fresh parsley, roughly chopped (optional, for garnish)

Grits

1 cup stone-ground white grits

2 cups water

2 cups milk

¾ cup sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

Salt and white pepper, to taste

Cajun Seasoning (makes extra)

¼ cup garlic powder

¼ cup onion powder

2 tsp ground black pepper

2 tsp ground white pepper

½ cup paprika

2 tsp cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp dried oregano

2 Tbsp dried thyme

2 Tbsp dried parsley



1. Make the Cajun seasoning.

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Store any extra in an airtight container.

2. Cook the grits.

In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, bring water and milk to a boil. Slowly whisk in the grits. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring often, for about 30 minutes, until thick and tender.

3. Season and cook the shrimp.

Toss shrimp with 3 tsp Cajun seasoning. Let stand for 10 minutes. Heat 1 Tbsp butter in a sauté pan over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook until just opaque, 2–3 minutes per side. Remove from pan.

4. Make the sauce.

Reduce heat to medium-low. Add bell pepper, onion, celery, and remaining 2 Tbsp butter to the pan. When the butter melts, stir in flour to make a roux. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add ½ tsp Cajun seasoning and cook for 1 more minute.

Increase heat to medium and slowly whisk in chicken stock until smooth. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10–15 minutes, until slightly thickened. Stir in hot sauce. If the sauce is too thick, thin with a splash of stock or water. Return shrimp to the sauce just before serving.

5. Finish the grits.

Stir cheeses and butter into the grits. Adjust consistency with a little water if needed. Season with salt and white pepper.

6. Serve.

Spoon grits into bowls, top with shrimp and sauce, and garnish with parsley if desired.