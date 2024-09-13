Shrimp ceviche with salsa verde fresca recipe from the Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Chef Nico Sanchez from Meso Maya will host a live cooking demo on Saturday at the Dallas Arboretum for the annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration.

He visited the Good Day kitchen first to share the recipe for shrimp ceviche with a fresh salsa verde.

Shrimp Ceviche

2 cups - (1lb) of Mexican wild shrimp

4 ea - Roma tomatoes

2 ea - Medium-size fresh jalapeno

10 ea - Cilantro sprigs

1 ea - Small red onion

2 ea - Medium size ripe avocado

1/4 cup - Cold pressed olive oil

1 tbs - Sea salt

Cut the shrimp into bite-size pieces and set aside.

Squeeze 2 cups (5 medium-sized) fresh lime juice, pour over the shrimp, and let it marinate for 30 minutes in the fridge.

Slice the red onions into 1" strips. Chop the cilantro, dice the tomatoes (quarter inch), slice the fresh jalapenos, and dice the avocado.

Strain the ceviche from the lime juice. Discard juice and toss the cured shrimp in a mixing bowl with diced vegetables seasoned with olive oil and sea salt to taste.

Salsa Verde Fresca

1lb - Clean tomatillo – quartered

2 oz - Clean & de-vane fresh jalapeno

2 oz - Fresh cilantro

2 ea - Whole cloves of fresh garlic

1/2 cup - Freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tbs - Sea salt

3 oz - Diced English cucumber

3 oz - Diced fresh avocado

In a blender, add tomatillo, jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, and sea salt.

Add avocado and cucumber.

LINKS:

https://www.dallasarboretum.org/hispanic-heritage-celebration/

https://www.elfenix.com/

https://www.mesomaya.com/