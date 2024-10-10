Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired near Dallas school prompt lockdown

Published  October 10, 2024 1:43pm CDT
East Oak Cliff
FOX 4
DALLAS - A school in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon because of a nearby shooting.

It happened around noon near KIPP Truth Elementary and KIPP Truth Academy.

Police said a car drove by and fired multiple shots at two young men who were walking along S. Ewing Avenue. They were not hurt.

There were a few students outside the school at the time. They ran indoors and also were not hurt.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Images from SKY 4 showed police photographing numerous evidence markers in the street.

So far, no arrests have been made. 

There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.