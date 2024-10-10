Shots fired near Dallas school prompt lockdown
Image 1 of 7
▼
DALLAS - A school in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon because of a nearby shooting.
It happened around noon near KIPP Truth Elementary and KIPP Truth Academy.
Police said a car drove by and fired multiple shots at two young men who were walking along S. Ewing Avenue. They were not hurt.
There were a few students outside the school at the time. They ran indoors and also were not hurt.
The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Images from SKY 4 showed police photographing numerous evidence markers in the street.
So far, no arrests have been made.
There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.