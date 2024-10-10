Shots fired near Dallas school prompt lockdown

Image 1 of 7 ▼

The Brief Someone in a car opened fire on two young men who were walking on S. Ewing Avenue near KIPP Truth Academy. The school was placed on lockdown because of the shooting. No one was hurt.



A school in the East Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas was placed on lockdown on Thursday afternoon because of a nearby shooting.

It happened around noon near KIPP Truth Elementary and KIPP Truth Academy.

Police said a car drove by and fired multiple shots at two young men who were walking along S. Ewing Avenue. They were not hurt.

There were a few students outside the school at the time. They ran indoors and also were not hurt.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Images from SKY 4 showed police photographing numerous evidence markers in the street.

So far, no arrests have been made.

There’s also no word on a motive for the shooting.