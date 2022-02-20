Shots fired at man who tried to buy jeans from online seller, Haltom City police say

article

Police said shots were fired during a meet up in Haltom City Friday night over the sale of jeans.

This happened just before midnight, after there was an agreement on OfferUp about some expensive jeans.

The meet up was at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Coventry Park Drive.

The buyer, who drove from Dallas, said he was initially suspicious because it was late at night, but agreed to go ahead with buying the jeans.

The jeans were not as described to the buyer, so he decided to drive off, but that’s when the seller pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, and one of the shots hit the victim’s jacket.

Luckily, police said the bullet didn’t go through the jacket and only bruised the victim.

Haltom City police remind everyone to take precautions when meeting up to buy or sell something from online.

