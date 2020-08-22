Shooting in Deep Ellum overnight Friday leaves two injured

article

Dallas police say two women were shot while in Deep Ellum overnight Friday.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m., in the 2700 block of Main Street.

Responding officers found that two women had been shot.

One victim was driven to a hospital, while first responders transported the other victim. Their conditions are not known at this time.

A victim told investigators that she and the other victim were sitting at a table outside, when shots were fired nearby.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time, and no further details have been released.