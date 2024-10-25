1 person shot near Eastern Hill High School

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief The shooting happened on Friday afternoon about a block away from Eastern Hills High School. Officers who were already at the school responded to the call. No students or staff were hurt.



Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that happened near Eastern Hill High School on Friday afternoon.

Police and school officials said there were several neighborhood patrol officers already at the school for a homecoming parade when a call came in about a shooting in the area around 2 p.m.

Those officers were re-assigned because of their proximity to the location.

Images from Sky 4 showed crime scene tape at the intersection of Weiler Boulevard and Meadowbrook Drive, which is about a block away from the campus.

MedStar EMS officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital from that location.

The shooting did not involve any of the school’s students or staff, police confirmed.

Fort Worth ISD said the campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Students who were outside for the homecoming parade were brought inside the building.

The lockdown was lifted once police determined the campus was not at risk, the district said.