OSHA proposes $290K in penalties for Sherwin-Williams after Garland plant explosion

The US Labor Department proposed a financial penalty for Sherwin-Williams after an OSHA investigation into an explosion at the company's plant in Garland.

The plant on South Shiloh Road in Garland exploded on August 7, 2023, injuring one employee.

OSHA said it had issued one repeat citation and eight serious citations.

The proposed penalties assessed to Sherwin-Williams added up to $290,358, as set by a federal statute.

The repeat citation was related to inspections, according to OSHA.

The Department of Labor said the investigation into the case is complete, but the case is still open.

Sherwin-Williams has 15 business days to comply, request a meeting with OSHA's area director or contest the findings.