Woman dies after being shot by murder suspect during Richardson police chase

The passenger shot during a dangerous chase that ended in Dallas has died.

Police say a woman and three children were passengers inside a stolen Cadillac driven by Donald Ingram.

It was his bullets that hit her during a chase in which he also fired wildly at police before killing himself.

Ingram was wanted for a murder out of Kaufman County. He shot at a Richardson police officer during a chase on September 16.

Featured article

The officer returned fire around innocent drivers near the Central Expressway service road in Dallas.

It’s unclear if the officer knew that a woman was in the passenger seat and that three children — ages 5, 15 and 17 — were in the backseat.

Richardson police say no one was hit by the officer’s gunfire, but they say Ingram shot his female passenger multiple times before shooting and killing himself.

The woman was transported to Medical City Dallas in critical condition. On Wednesday, Richardson PD confirmed that she passed away late last week.

Featured article

The woman was identified as 40-year-old Sherrie Moore. Police have not said how she’s connected to those in the car.

Ingram was wanted for the murder of 53-year-old Michelle Ingram. The couple was married but may have been going through a divorce, according to police.

A records search reveals Donald Ingram pleaded guilty to a murder in 1991 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The Dallas Police Department is leading the officer-involved shooting investigation. It has not provided any sort of recent update.