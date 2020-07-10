Sheriff’s deputy and police officer shot in Parker County

Two wounded law enforcement officers are recovering after they were met with gunfire at a home in rural Parker County.

It all started late Thursday night when a woman called 911 and said her son had a gun and was threatening to kill people in a home in Reno, northwest of Fort Worth.

Reno police officers who arrived at the scene were met with gunfire. One was hit in the arm and hospitalized. Another had a bullet strike his equipment belt. Both are said to be okay.

A Parker County sheriff’s deputy was also shot and airlifted to JPS Hospital in Fort Worth for surgery. He is expected to recover.

The gunman stayed barricaded in the home for several hours. Officers tried to get him to surrender.

The standoff ended when a fire was started in the home.

A woman who escaped the home told police her son had shot a woman.

The gunman and the woman who remained inside the house are presumed dead.

Reno police are expected to give an update on what happened later in the day.