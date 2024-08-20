Shaq's Big Chicken in Fort Worth gets opening date

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Big Chicken restaurant to North Texas.

The chicken sandwich shop will open in Fort Worth on September 3.

Shaq wore number 34 with the Los Angeles Lakers, so the first 34 customers in line at the opening will receive free Big Chicken food and drinks for a year.

There are currently three Big Chicken restaurants in Houston and another 40 are in the works across Texas.



Some of the items on the menu include massive sandwiches, crinkle-cut fries and milkshakes.

The restaurant will be located at 9755 N. Freeway.




