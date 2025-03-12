Dallas man charged with murder in fatal Garland shooting, police say

The Brief Shango T. Knight, a 24-year-old Dallas resident, has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man. Police say Knight shot and killed 22-year-old Malron Murray at an apartment complex in Garland on March 6. The two knew each other and were involved in a "disturbance" earlier that day.



The backstory:

Garland police responded to a shooting call just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East I-30 Highway.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim was later identified as 22-year-old Malron Murray.

Shango T. Knight mugshot: Garland police

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Shango T. Knight of Dallas.

Investigators said Knight and Murray knew each other and were involved in a "disturbance" before the shooting. During the altercation, Knight allegedly shot and killed Murray.

On March 11, the U.S. Marshals Violent Task Force arrested Knight.

He is being held at the Garland Detention Center on a murder charge, with bond set at $1.5 million. The investigation remains ongoing.

