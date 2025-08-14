Sha'Carri Richardson arrest: Bodycam footage released by Seattle police

The Brief Bodycam footage of Sha'Carri Richardson's airport arrest has been released. The video shows Richardson claiming she is in an abusive relationship. She has since publicly apologized, and her boyfriend has publicly defended her.



Newly released video shows the arrest of Sha'Carri Richardson at SeaTac International Airport last month.

The Dallas native and Olympic gold medalist is accused of assaulting her boyfriend while leaving a TSA security checkpoint.

Sha'Carri Richardson bodycam

The latest:

The bodycam footage, obtained by FOX 4 on Thursday, shows the full interaction between arresting officers and Richardson.

The department released two hours of footage upon FOX 4's request; the video above shows a linear 10 minutes of Richardson's statements to officers, ending when she is placed in the back of a police cruiser.

In the footage, Richardson can be heard attempting to explain that she was in an "argument" with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, who she addresses several times and tells officers she will "never mess with again."

At one point in the video, Richardson appears to question why she's the one being arrested when Coleman is "the man in the relationship." She also appears to claim to have proof she is in an abusive relationship.

Richardson has since publicly apologized for the indecent, and Coleman has publicly defended her.

Sha'Carri Richardson arrest

The backstory:

The incident happened at a TSA checkpoint at SeaTac on Sunday just before 6 p.m. Officers arrived on the scene after a TSA agent reported seeing a woman assault a man while leaving security. The woman was later identified as Richardson.

The TSA agent reported seeing Richardson hit the man, later found to be Coleman, who told police in an interview after the incident that he and Richardson had been dating for two years. The agent was able to show police security footage of the alleged assault.

The video reportedly shows Richardson shoving Coleman into walls and columns, and throwing a pair of headphones at him after he appears to attempt to get help from TSA.

Coleman is reported to have told police that he and Richardson had gotten into a verbal argument that became "heated." When asked to elaborate, the document says he refused, and denied any physicality in the altercation. He did not wish to press charges, and "declined to be a victim," the document says.

Richardson is reported to have said the same, denying any physical assault and claiming the argument was entirely verbal. She told police it started because she was upset at Coleman for having her headphones, the document says.

After viewing the security footage, however, Richardson was arrested and booked into the SCORE jail on a charge of 4th-degree assault.

The documents do not say when Richardson was released, but the New York Times reports that she and Coleman both competed in a track event the following Thursday.