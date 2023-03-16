Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from THU 4:57 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:03 PM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:58 PM CDT until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Tarrant County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:46 PM CDT until THU 5:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:39 AM CDT until SAT 1:30 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:25 AM CDT until SAT 4:00 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Cooke County, Hamilton County
Tornado Watch
until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County

Severe weather video and photos from around North Texas

Severe Weather
FOX 4

There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in North Texas on Thursday, and some people have already seen some hail and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of the region through 8 p.m.

In Mineral Wells, video shows hail coming down in the afternoon.

Large hail falls in Mineral Wells

FOX 4 viewer Sky Ferguson Thornburg shared video of the hail falling in Mineral Wells.

FOX 4 viewer Crystal Webb shared video and photos of hail in Weatherford, along with damage, which included broken windows.

Hail in Weatherford knocks out window

FOX 4 viewer Crystal Webb shared video of the hail at her house in Weatherford and the damage it left behind.

Courtesy: Crystal Webb

