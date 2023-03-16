Severe weather video and photos from around North Texas
There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in North Texas on Thursday, and some people have already seen some hail and strong winds.
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for most of the region through 8 p.m.
In Mineral Wells, video shows hail coming down in the afternoon.
FOX 4 viewer Crystal Webb shared video and photos of hail in Weatherford, along with damage, which included broken windows.
Courtesy: Crystal Webb
