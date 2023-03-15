There is an enhanced risk of severe weather in North Texas on Thursday, meaning we could see hail and damaging winds.

Two rounds of showers and storms will hit the area on Thursday.

The first in the morning will not be severe.

There will be scattered showers and a possibility of some small hail.

The storm system moving in for the afternoon and evening will stronger.

A late day squall line may form along the cold front that is moving through the area.

The storms are expected to start in the west around 3 p.m. and move east across North Texas through about 9 p.m.

The highest risks are egg-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60-65 miles per hour.

There is a risk that in East Texas a tornado or two could form.

It is important to note that this storm system is not anywhere close to as concerning as the storms two weeks ago.

The exact timing will be fine-tuned throughout the day today and tomorrow so be sure to keep an eye on the FOX 4 weather page and the WAPP.

7-Day Forecast

After the storm system moves through things will cool down.

For St. Patrick's Day Friday, it will be cold and windy.

Low temperatures will drop into the 30s Friday.

Highs will only be into the 50s for the weekend.

For the first day of Spring on Monday temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s